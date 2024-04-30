HSBC announces CEO Quinn’s retirement, first-quarter profit drops 1.8%
HSBC chief executive Noel Quinn will retire, it said on Tuesday, in a surprise departure from the bank that he has overhauled in the past five years through a sweeping series of asset sales across the globe.
The bank said has already launched a formal process to find a successor. Chief financial officer Georges Elhedery, appointed to the No. 2 role last January after a sabbatical before which he headed the bank’s markets business, is likely the leading internal candidate for the job.
The bank also reported pretax profit that came in at US$12.7 billion for the quarter ended March versus US$12.9 billion a year earlier, as it struggles to cope with rising costs from expansion in Asia and amid inflationary pressures.
The results were better than the US$12.6 billion average of analysts’ forecasts compiled by HSBC.
The London-headquartered bank also announced US$3 billion worth of share buybacks on top of $2 billion in share purchases announced in February. REUTERS
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes
Companies & Markets
Hong Kong team plants seeds to safeguard legacy grains
Singapore Airlines could post highest-ever earnings of about S$2.7 billion for FY2024, says analyst
HSBC announces CEO Quinn’s retirement, first-quarter profit drops 1.8%
Computer parts maker Logitech Q4 sales rise; first positive quarter in over two years
Barclays says it’s winning Asia banking business from US firms
China central bank wants to halt bond-buying spree, not join it