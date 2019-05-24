You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Keppel Infrastructure Trust launches S$1b multicurrency debt programme

Fri, May 24, 2019 - 8:24 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

THE trustee-manager of Keppel Infrastructure Trust (KIT) has set up a S$1 billion multicurrency debt issuance programme on May 23.

Under the programme, Keppel Infrastructure Fund Management may “from time to time” issue notes and perpetual securities in Singapore dollars, US dollars or other currencies agreed between the trustee-manager and the relevant dealer(s), it said in an exchange filing late Thursday night.

Net proceeds from the programme’s issuances will be used to finance or refinance acquisitions and/or investments of KIT and its subsidiaries as well as any asset enhancement works, according to the filing.

The net proceeds may also be used for general working capital purposes and/or capital expenditure requirements, or refinancing the borrowings of KIT and its subsidiaries.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

KIT has infrastructure businesses in the sectors of energy, distribution & network, and waste & water.

DBS Bank and OCBC Bank are the joint arrangers and dealers of the programme. The securities will be offered in Singapore.

All notes under the programme as well as the senior perpetual securities will be unsecured and unsubordinated. There may also be subordinated perpetual securities, which will be unsecured.

Application has been made to the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading (SGX-ST) for permission to deal in and the listing and quotation of any securities which are agreed to be listed on the SGX-ST. Such permission will be granted when the securities have been admitted to the official list of the SGX-ST.

KIT units closed up 0.5 Singapore cent at 47 cents on Thursday.

Information memorandum dated May 23:

class="iframe-pdf">

Companies & Markets

Pacific Star sheds aluminium business to focus on property

SIAS does not hold itself out to be a regulator

Boustead Projects' earnings dip 2% to S$5.7m in Q4

China stocks at the mercy of foreigners like never before

Search is on again for Singapore's fastest growing companies

Corporate digest

Editor's Choice

lwx_HDB_240519_1.jpg
May 24, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Lights out for five power retailers amid fierce competition

BT_20190524_PGLAW24_3790628.jpg
May 24, 2019
Government & Economy

JLC lawyer told repeatedly to return S$33m before going incommunicado

May 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Should there be a scheme to fund class actions by minorities?

Most Read

1 Stop it! Japan anti-groper app becomes smash hit
2 S$33m missing from JLC law firm; lawyer uncontactable
3 Westpac Singapore pulls rug from under 300 mortgage customers
4 US is dealing itself a losing hand with Japan
5 Allied Tech's S$130m RTO of dorm operator called off amid news of missing S$33m at law firm
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

lwx_HDB_240519_1.jpg
May 24, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Lights out for five power retailers amid fierce competition

BT_20190524_PGLAW24_3790628.jpg
May 24, 2019
Government & Economy

JLC lawyer told repeatedly to return S$33m before going incommunicado

BT_20190524_STHENG24_3790626.jpg
May 24, 2019
Government & Economy

DPM Heng, China's Premier Li meet, discuss ways to deepen cooperation

BT_20190524_TSECHELON24_3790657.jpg
May 24, 2019
Garage

South-east Asia startup ecosystem 'still has runway'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening