OCBC makes S$1.4 billion offer to delist Great Eastern

OCBC has made a S$1.4 billion voluntary unconditional general offer for the 11.56 per cent stake in Great Eastern Holdings that it does not currently own, with the aim to delist its insurance arm.

The offer price of S$25.60 represents a 36.9 per cent premium over Great Eastern’s last traded price of S$18.70. It is, however, at a 30 per cent discount to Great Eastern’s embedded value per share of S$36.59 as at Dec 31, 2023.

The move aims to strengthen OCBC’s business pillars of banking, wealth management and insurance, as well as optimise its capital to enhance shareholder returns, said the bank on Friday (May 10).

OCBC group chief executive Helen Wong said that the privatisation offer is a natural progression of OCBC’s strategy.

“We have moved intentionally to build up a strong wealth management franchise by hiring the best people, and instituting best practices and processes, and raising our investment in Great Eastern.

“We have been looking at opportunities to best use our capital and believe the offer allows us to deploy our resources into a key business that is expected to be earnings accretive to OCBC,” she added.

OCBC noted that the privatisation of Great Eastern is expected to be earnings accretive given that the insurer has contributed an average of about S$700 million annually in net profit to the bank over the past 10 years. This translates to an average of about 15 per cent of OCBC’s annual net profit over the decade.

The lender also highlighted that this offer presents an opportunity to deploy its capital to generate greater returns for its shareholders. “By increasing its investment in Great Eastern, OCBC can further capture the benefits from ongoing synergies and have a greater share of Great Eastern’s value,” said OCBC.

Noting its intention to continue to develop and grow the businesses of Great Eastern, OCBC said it does not want to introduce any major changes to the insurer. Nor does it intend to redeploy the fixed assets of Great Eastern or discontinue the employment of the existing employees of Great Eastern and its subsidiaries, other than in the ordinary and usual course of business.

“However, the offeror retains the flexibility to at any time consider undertaking a strategic and operational review of Great Eastern with a view to realising synergies, economies of scale, cost efficiencies and growth potential,” OCBC added.

In response to the offer, the Securities Investors Association (Singapore) (Sias) commended OCBC for its proactive response to feedback from minority shareholders of GE, who had recently raised concerns about the company’s performance and potential misalignment between them and its management.

“While the offeror intends to seek a delisting of GE if the free float falls below 10 per cent, Sias would like to advise all shareholders to exercise patience and due diligence before making any decision,” it said, adding that they should wait for guidance from an independent financial advisor.

On the same day as the offer announcement, OCBC reported a 5 per cent rise in net profit for the first quarter ended Mar 31, 2024, beating consensus forecast. Its non-interest income of S$1.2 billion was 17 per cent higher than the year-ago period.

Profit contribution for the quarter by Great Eastern rose 28 per cent on the year to S$260 million. This was 104 per cent higher in the quarter, supported by better investment performance and improved claims experience, said OCBC.

The counter of Great Eastern : G07 0 % closed flat at S$18.70 on Thursday. Shares of OCBC : O39 0 % ended 1.2 per cent, or S$0.16 higher, at S$13.91 on Thursday.