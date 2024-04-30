OCBC should be seen as ‘financial conglomerate’ unlike local banking peers, says chairman

OCBC should be seen as a financial conglomerate of many parts, setting it apart from the other two local banks in Singapore, said its chairman Andrew Lee.

Speaking at the lender’s annual general meeting on Tuesday (Apr 30), Lee said that OCBC is “not just a pure bank” – it comprises two banking licences, including one for its private banking arm Bank of Singapore, insurance arm Great Eastern and an asset manager.

“What we are, in terms of the share price and in terms of how we operate, is the sum of the parts,” Lee added.