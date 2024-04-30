The Business Times

Companies & Markets

The Business Times
Subscribe
View more
The Business Times
Create a free account with Business Times for seamless access across SPH Media products.
REGISTER
LOGIN

Companies & Markets

SUBSCRIBERS

OCBC should be seen as ‘financial conglomerate’ unlike local banking peers, says chairman

The lender – which has two banking licences, insurance arm Great Eastern and an asset manager – is the sum of its parts in terms of share price and how it operates, notes Andrew Lee

Tan Nai Lun

Tan Nai Lun

Published Tue, Apr 30, 2024 · 07:28 PM
Share this article.

OCBC should be seen as a financial conglomerate of many parts, setting it apart from the other two local banks in Singapore, said its chairman Andrew Lee.

Speaking at the lender’s annual general meeting on Tuesday (Apr 30), Lee said that OCBC is “not just a pure bank” – it comprises two banking licences, including one for its private banking arm Bank of Singapore, insurance arm Great Eastern and an asset manager.

“What we are, in terms of the share price and in terms of how we operate, is the sum of the parts,” Lee added.

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

AGM/EGM
Great Eastern
READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to  t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

newspaper iconPurchase this articleshopping cart icon

SUPPORT SOUTH-EAST ASIA'S LEADING FINANCIAL DAILY

Get the latest coverage and full access to all BT premium content.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Browse corporate subscription here