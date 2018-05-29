You are here

SGX RegCo puts 53 individuals on watch list for their time as directors and executives

Tue, May 29, 2018 - 4:54 PM
THE Singapore Exchange's (SGX) RegCo has put out a watch list of 53 directors and executive officers here whom companies cannot appoint on boards or as senior management without the approval of the regulator, it said on Tuesday.

This watch list compiles the names of directors and executive officers who have been reprimanded by SGX, or who in the exchange's opinion did not extend "the necessary cooperation" to the exchange.

The regulator said these individuals "do not possess the character and integrity expected of their office and pose potential risks (reputational, compliance or otherwise) to companies".

"Issuers who intend to appoint any of these watch list individuals as directors or executive officers must seek the views and guidance of SGX before the proposed appointment," it added on its website. (http://www.sgx.com/wps/portal/sgxweb/home/regulation/consult_pub/director_watchlist)

The 53 directors and executive officers include individuals from companies that have dogged the headlines such as China Sky Fibre Chemical, Midas Holdings, and Trek 200 International.

