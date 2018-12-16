You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SIA Engineering divesting Australian subsidiary for A$4.5m

Sun, Dec 16, 2018 - 5:21 PM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

SIA Engineering Company announced late on Friday that it is divesting its entire stake in its wholly owned subsidiary Aircraft Maintenance Services Australia (AMSA) for A$4.5 million (S$4.5 million) in cash to aircraft leasing company Heston Services Limited.

AMSA is based in Australia, and is in the business of providing line maintenance services in major Australian airports.

The negative net tangible asset value of SIA Engineering’s stake in AMSA is A$1.1 million, based on AMSA’s audited financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2018.

In a filing to the Singapore Exchange, SIA Engineering said that the divestment is in line with its overall strategy to “streamline and rationalise its line maintenance international operations, and to focus on areas of high growth potential and competitive advantage”.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The divestment of AMSA is expected to result in a gain of approximately S$5.5 million for SIA Engineering for the financial year ending March 31, 2019. The completion of the transaction is subject to conditions set in the agreement with Heston.

The divestment is not expected to have a material impact on the net tangible assets per share or the earnings per share of the group in FY2018/2019.

Companies & Markets

Noble Group restructuring gets green light in Bermuda court

Genting theme park plans 'all in place', slated to open in early 2019

Scale of theft at Shell's Singapore refinery much greater, court docs show

China's November economic data misses expectations

LVMH inks US$2.6b deal to buy Belmond

Jho Low's yacht goes on sale for US$130m after auction flop

Editor's Choice

Dec 15, 2018
Real Estate

Tender for Pasir Ris Central white site draws just three bids

BT_20181215_LTCRUISE15_3644367.jpg
Dec 15, 2018
Transport

Genting to launch world's biggest cruise liners in Singapore from 2020

BT_20181215_NRBRUNCHP1_3644529.jpg
Dec 15, 2018
Brunch

All together now: The growing co-living scene in Singapore

Most Read

1 Hyflux suspends contract for desalination package in Iran
2 Singapore shares end higher on Thursday
3 Genting to launch world's biggest cruise liners in Singapore from 2020
4 SingPost names Singapore chief, reports seasonal parcel surge
5 Genting theme park plans 'all in place', slated to open in early 2019
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20181215_NRBRUNCHP1_3644529.jpg
Dec 15, 2018
Brunch

All together now: The growing co-living scene in Singapore

BT_20181215_LTCRUISE15_3644367.jpg
Dec 15, 2018
Transport

Genting to launch world's biggest cruise liners in Singapore from 2020

Dec 15, 2018
Real Estate

Tender for Pasir Ris Central white site draws just three bids

BT_20181215_KRKEONG_3644590.jpg
Dec 15, 2018
Real Estate

Duck & Hippo founder sets another record price for shophouse

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening