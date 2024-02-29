Stocks to watch: AEM, ST Engineering, Sats, First Resources, Yangzijiang Financial

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Thursday (Feb 29):

AEM: The semiconductor equipment maker reported a net loss of S$20.9 million for the six months ended Dec 31, 2023, reversing from a net profit of S$44 million in the corresponding period a year earlier. Revenue for H2 FY2023 dropped 38 per cent to S$206.1 million from S$330 million. On Wednesday, the group said the loss follows the declining trend in the group’s net profit, which plunged 76 per cent year on year to S$19.7 million in the first half of FY2023. Shares of AEM closed at S$2.65, down 2.9 per cent or S$0.08, before the announcement.

ST Engineering: The defence and engineering...