Stocks to watch: Cosco Shipping, Sri Trang Agro-Industry, Sri Trang Gloves, Olam, Elite Commercial Reit

Srinidhi Ragavendran

Published Mon, Feb 19, 2024 · 8:32 am
Cosco shipping expects to report a net profit of about S$1.9 million for the year ended Dec 31, 2023.
THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Monday (Feb 19):

Cosco Shipping: The logistics management service provider said in its profit guidance on Friday that it expects to report a net profit of about S$1.9 million for the year ended Dec 31, 2023. This represents a reversal from the net loss reported from the same period a year earlier which took into account a non-cash impairment of goodwill of S$99 million from its acquisition of Cogent holdings...

