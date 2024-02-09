Stocks to watch: MIT, SIAEC, StarHub, SingPost, Oxley, Marco Polo Marine

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Friday (Feb 9):

Mapletree Industrial Trust (MIT): The real estate investment trust (Reit) has priced S$50 million notes with a fixed coupon rate of 3.751 per cent per annum. The notes are to be issued on Feb 16, 2024, and are due in February 2027, said its manager on Thursday. Proceeds from the notes issue will be used to refinance the Reit’s existing borrowings. Units of Mapletree Industrial Trust fell...