Shangri-La Asia proposes a final dividend of HK$0.15 per share for the full year.

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Monday (Mar 25):

Shangri-La Asia: The hospitality group on Friday recorded a net profit of US$184.1 million for its full year ended Dec 31, 2023, compared with a US$158.5 million loss a year earlier. Its revenue...