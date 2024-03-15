Stocks to watch: SIA, FLCT, Frasers Property, CSE Global, No Signboard, Chemical Industries

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Friday (Mar 15):
Singapore Airlines (SIA): The flag carrier has priced US$500 million of 10-year, 5.25 per cent bonds at a re-offer price of 99.646 per cent of their nominal value to yield 5.296 per cent. The fixed-rate notes will bear a coupon of 5.25 per cent per annum until their maturity on Mar 21, 2034, said DBS on Thursday as a joint coordinator and bookrunner for the bond. Shares of SIA closed S$0.03...