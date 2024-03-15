Subscribers

Stocks to watch: SIA, FLCT, Frasers Property, CSE Global, No Signboard, Chemical Industries

Benicia Tan

Published Fri, Mar 15, 2024 · 8:25 am
Singapore Airlines' fixed-rate notes will bear a coupon of 5.25 per cent per annum until their maturity on Mar 21, 2034.
THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Friday (Mar 15): 

Singapore Airlines (SIA): The flag carrier has priced US$500 million of 10-year, 5.25 per cent bonds at a re-offer price of 99.646 per cent of their nominal value to yield 5.296 per cent. The fixed-rate notes will bear a coupon of 5.25 per cent per annum until their maturity on Mar 21, 2034, said DBS on Thursday as a joint coordinator and bookrunner for the bond. Shares of SIA closed S$0.03...

Singapore Stocks

