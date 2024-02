SIA's group passenger traffic is up 14.4 per cent year on year to 12.6 billion for January 2024.

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Friday (Feb 16):

Singapore Airlines (SIA): The national carrier recorded a 14.4 per cent year-on-year rise in group passenger traffic to 12.6 billion for January 2024. This was outpaced by passenger capacity,...