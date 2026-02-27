Stocks to watch: ST Engineering, Wilmar, UOL, CDL, Venture, Golden Agri, First Resources, Bumitama, PropNex, Centurion

[SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Friday (Feb 27):

ST Engineering: The engineering company on Friday reported a net profit of S$59.9 million for H2 FY2025, an 83.6 per cent decline from S$381 million a year prior. This figure includes gains on divestments as well as shareholding interests in CityCab, SPTel and Starco, and one-off impairment losses related to iDirect and Jet-Talk. The counter ended Thursday 2.1 per cent or S$0.21 lower at S$10.02.

Wilmar International : The agribusiness company posted a 38.3 per cent rise in net profit to US$815.9 million for its second half ended Dec 31, 2025, up from US$590.2 million previously. The group on Thursday attributed the gains mainly to strong performance in its feed and industrial products segment. Shares of Wilmar International shed 2.8 per cent or S$0.10 to close at S$3.50 on Thursday, before the news.

UOL : The property player on Thursday posted a 21 per cent rise in net profit to S$276.2 million for the six months ended Dec 31, from S$227.8 million a year earlier. Earnings per share for H2 FY2025 stood at S$0.3268, compared with S$0.2696 previously. Shares of UOL closed down 6.1 per cent or S$0.69 at S$10.68 on Thursday, before the news.

City Developments Limited (CDL) : Its second-half earnings rose 374 per cent to S$538.5 million, from S$113.5 million in the previous corresponding period. This translates to an earnings per share of S$0.598, against an earnings per share of S$0.121 previously, the company said on Friday. H2 revenue for the half year stood at S$1.9 billion, up 11.1 per cent from S$1.7 billion in the year-ago period. Shares of CDL ended Thursday 6 per cent or S$0.60 lower at S$9.36.

Venture Corporation : The manufacturing company on Thursday posted a 6.1 per cent fall in H2 FY2025 earnings to S$114 million from S$121.4 million the year prior. It also reported a 5.8 per cent fall in revenue to S$1.3 billion from S$1.4 billion in H2 FY2024. Shares of Venture closed down 0.1 per cent or S$0.01 at S$16.90 on Thursday, before the news.

Golden Agri-Resources (GAR) : The palm oil plantation company on Thursday recorded an 8.5 per cent drop in net profit to US$239.9 million for its second half ended Dec 31, from US$262.1 million in the previous corresponding period. Earnings per share stood at US$0.0189 for the half year, down from US$0.0207 the year before. Shares of GAR closed S$0.005 or 1.7 per cent lower at S$0.29 on Thursday, before the results were announced.

First Resources : The group on Friday posted a net profit of S$204.7 million for the second half ended Dec 31, a rise of 44.3 per cent year on year from S$141.8 million. This came as profit from operations rose 47.8 per cent on the year to S$286 million, from S$193.5 million. The counter ended 5.2 per cent or S$0.12 lower at S$2.20 on Thursday.

Bumitama Agri : The Indonesian palm oil producer on Friday posted a net profit of 1.5 trillion rupiah (S$120 million) for its second half ended Dec 31, up 7.4 per cent from 1.4 trillion rupiah in H2 2024. The improvements came as the company recorded its highest ever quarterly revenue for Q4 2025, of 6.3 trillion rupiah, which surpassed the previous record-high achieved. Shares of Bumitama closed Thursday 9.5 per cent or S$0.14 lower at S$1.33.

PropNex : The real estate agency on Friday posted a net profit of S$28.1 million for its second half ended Dec 31, up 28.3 per cent from S$21.9 million in the year-ago period. Revenue rose 18.3 per cent on the year to S$517.5 million from S$437.4 million previously, mainly driven by increased commission income from project marketing services due to a higher number of transactions completed in H2 2025. The counter closed on Thursday 2.2 per cent or S$0.05 lower at S$2.23.

Centurion Corporation : The property management company on Thursday posted an 82 per cent drop in net profit to S$40.9 million for its second half ended Dec 31 from S$226.6 million in the previous corresponding period. Revenue rose 20.1 per cent to S$155.2 million, from S$129.2 million the year before. A final dividend of S$0.02 per share has been recommended for the year, unchanged from the year before. Shares of Centurion ended at S$1.59, up S$0.03 or 1.9 per cent on Thursday, before the release of the results.