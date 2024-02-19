Aviation industry faces challenges of affordable airfares, adequate manpower

THE aviation industry in the post-pandemic era is not short of challenges, ranging from keeping airfares affordable, especially during festive seasons when profit margins are “razor-thin”, to having adequate and committed workers, a panel at the Changi Aviation Summit said.

Anthony Loke, Malaysia’s Transport Minister, highlighted affordable air ticket prices as a “big” issue, especially for a country where 50 per cent of its traffic movements are in domestic travel.

His government recently started to impose a maximum price on airfares for domestic flights shortly before festive seasons so as to make it affordable for Malaysians travelling back to their hometowns.

This, however, would erode airlines’ already very low profitability. The Malaysian government, Loke said, has to balance the industry’s interest against social needs, thus it is making good on the difference between the airfare airlines should be charging without state intervention and the price cap imposed.

Meanwhile, the industry needs to invest continuously in airport infrastructure, so a funding mechanism is needed for investors to recoup their investments. “We’ll have to strike a balance to let the private sector take the lead and at the same time reduce the burden on the government, ” said the minister.

Loke was one of the four panellists at the roundtable entitled “Aviation challenges in the post-pandemic world” hosted by the Changi Aviation Summit on Monday (Feb 19) at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre.

Another panellist, Willie Walsh, talked about planning challenges that airlines encounter due to supply chain disruptions and faulty engine problems. The director-general of the International Air Transport Association also voiced frustrations about airlines not being able to offer the capacity required to meet demand as the industry recovers from the effects of the pandemic.

A significant number of aircraft is thus expected to be grounded through 2025, added Walsh.

Inadequate aircraft aside, the industry is facing a manpower shortage. The aviation industry needs about 480,000 technicians to maintain aircraft and some 350,000 pilots by 2026, but attracting talent is not as straightforward as it seems.

Walsh noted that the aviation industry has yet to convince enough women to join as technicians, mechanics, engineers and pilots.

Luis Felipe de Oliveira, director general of Airports Council International World, pointed out that the industry needs to “automate as much as we can” and continue to invest and provide training to workers.

Loke of Malaysia said the country’s policies are focusing on technical training, but it also faces difficulties in retaining talent.

“And one of the challenges is related to Singapore because many of our skilled workers prefer to work in Singapore because of the strong currency. It’s a challenge for us to retain our skilled workforce,” he said.

Loke also cited the experience of a local Malaysian airline to highlight the importance of work discipline and commitment. The carrier had 50 cabin crew members calling in sick during the recent Chinese New Year period, causing major disruptions to its operations.

In response to a report on how 300,000 seats per month are being wasted across the Asia-Pacific by airlines unable to secure airport slots, Malaysia and the Philippines said they do not favour domestic or local airlines over others in assigning slots. Some carriers have said they are not obtaining slots because national airlines are given priority so as to hasten their recovery.

Jaime Bautista, Secretary of Transportation of the Philippines said during the panel discussion: “We are treating everyone fairly… we’re not favouring domestic or local carriers over the others.”