UOB Q1 profit down 1.6% to S$1.49 billion

UOB on Wednesday (May 8) reported a net profit of S$1.49 billion for its first quarter ended Mar 31, 2024, down 1.6 per cent from S$1.51 billion a year earlier.

The earnings beat the mean estimate of S$1.43 billion from three analysts polled by LSEG.

Excluding one-off expenses incurred in the acquisition of Citigroup’s consumer banking businesses, the bank’s net profit would have been 0.7 per cent lower year on year at S$1.57 billion from S$1.58 billion.

Quarter on quarter, net profit was up 6 per cent from S$1.4 billion in Q4 FY2023, supported by record trading and investment income and higher net fee income, the bank said.

Total income remained relatively flat year on year at S$3.52 billion, as a drop in net interest income was offset by gains in net fee income and other non-interest income.

Net interest income for the quarter fell 2 per cent to S$2.36 billion as net interest margin dropped to 2.02 per cent from 2.14 per cent.

GET BT IN YOUR INBOX DAILY Start and end each day with the latest news stories and analyses delivered straight to your inbox. Sign Up VIEW ALL

Net fee income was up 5.1 per cent to S$580 million from S$552 million, buoyed by a stronger showing in loan-related fees and the wealth segment. Credit card fees, meanwhile, normalised from a seasonal high in the last quarter.

Other non-interest income was 3.2 per cent higher at S$581 million from S$563 million in the same period a year earlier.

The bank attributed the improvements to higher trading and investment income, following record customer-related treasury income from increased retail bond sales and strong hedging demands.

Trading and liquidity management activities also registered a “robust performance”, the bank said.

Total allowances fell by 5.2 per cent to S$186 million for the quarter, following a 3.8 per cent drop in specific allowance on loans to S$158 million from S$164 million. General allowance, meanwhile, remained unchanged at S$28 million.

Total credit costs stood at 23 basis points (bps) for the quarter, down from 25 bps in the same period last year.

The bank’s non-performing loans ratio was 1.5 per cent, down from 1.6 per cent the same period last year. Non-performing assets coverage stood at 99 per cent, or 204 per cent after accounting for collateral.

The results translate to an annualised earnings per share of S$3.50 for the quarter, down slightly from S$3.54 recorded in Q1 2023.

Return on equity, excluding one-off expenses, stood at 14 per cent, down 0.9 percentage point on the year from 14.9 per cent, and up 0.2 percentage point on the quarter.

Shares of UOB : U11 0 % closed at S$30.55 on Tuesday, down S$0.01 or 0.03 per cent.