Trafigura seeks oil, metals traders for China team

Fri, Apr 10, 2020 - 6:40 PM

Commodities trading giant Trafigura is looking to fill six positions in its China team, according to a notice posted on its Wechat account on Friday.
[BEIJING] Commodities trading giant Trafigura is looking to fill six positions in its China team, according to a notice posted on its Wechat account on Friday.

The company listed vacancies for a China oil trader and a China metals trader, as well as an oil traffic operator and a metals traffic operator in the notice, which provided an email address for human resources at its Shanghai office.

The other positions Trafigura is seeking to fill are for an IT business analyst and an accountant, the posting showed.

A Geneva-based spokesperson for Trafigura did not immediately comment on the hiring plans.

Trafigura's chief economist said last week global oil demand could fall by more than 30 million barrels per day - around one third of daily consumption - in April as the coronavirus sharply slows economic activity

