Budget 2024: Embracing climate action for sustainable growth

Solar panels deployed at Singapore's Kusu Island. The country is committed to accelerate its shift to low-carbon energy sources.

WITH Singapore facing a worst-case scenario of a 5 deg C rise in temperature by the end of the century, urgent action is imperative to curb the escalation of greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate the potential impacts of global warming.

Singapore’s Budget 2024, announced on Friday (Feb 16), set a critical tone by addressing pressing issues such as catalysing Singapore’s clean energy pathways, resilience and sustainable development, highlighting the government’s commitment and determination to accelerate the nation’s transition to a net-zero carbon economy.

Natural gas – lauded as the cleanest of all fossil fuels – currently makes up around 95 per cent of Singapore’s energy mix. In...