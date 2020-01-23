You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Thu, Jan 23, 2020 - 6:30 PM

URA said that prices of non-landed homes in the prime areas or core central region (CCR) in Q4 went down 2.8 per cent after rising 2 per cent in Q3.
Singapore private home price index up 0.5% in Q4, 2.7% for 2019

Market voices on:

 

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

 

 

 

Singapore core inflation cooled to 1% in 2019

HEADLINE or all-items inflation came in at 0.6 per cent in 2019, inching up from 0.4 per cent the year before.

 

StarHub, M1 to jointly bid for 5G licence in Singapore

IN A move widely expected by industry analysts, telcos StarHub and M1 on Thursday said they have signed an exclusive agreement to submit a joint bid for one of the four 5G network licences up for grabs in Singapore.

Citizen labour trends track those of residents, outcomes good over past decade: MOM data

MOM says employment outcomes of Singapore citizens have been positive over the decade, with rising employment rates, a rising share of professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs), and faster income growth in the latter half of the decade.

Frasers Property buying London business park for £135m

FRASERS Property's indirect subsidiary, Frasers Property Holdings UK, has entered into a sale and purchase agreement to acquire the entire stake in Bedfont Lakes Limited, which holds the freehold interest in the business park comprising three office buildings.

Top Glove unit proposes RM3b perp sukuk programme

GUARANTEED by Top Glove, the programme provides TG Excellence with the flexibility to issue unsecured and subordinated perpetual Islamic bonds from time to time. 

Singapore shares fall 0.6% as Wuhan virus fears rattle investors

THE STI  was mired in the red, closing at 3,234.56 on Thursday

Hong Kong turns holiday camps into quarantine zones as virus fears spike

Last flight from Wuhan: 'Everyone was wearing masks'

Japan urges citizens to avoid non-urgent trips to Wuhan due to new coronavirus

Studies suggest role of bats, snakes in outbreak of China virus

Singapore ranks high globally in fight against corruption

Jan 23, 2020 06:25 PM
StarHub, M1 to jointly bid for 5G licence in Singapore

IN A move widely expected by industry analysts, telcos StarHub and M1 on Thursday said they have signed an exclusive...

Jan 23, 2020 05:51 PM
Malaysia: Shares close lower on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Thursday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 3.54...

Jan 23, 2020 05:36 PM
SGX invests 186m euros for 93% stake in index firm Scientific Beta

SINGAPORE Exchange (SGX) is coughing up 186 million euros (S$280 million) in cash for a 93 per cent stake in...

Jan 23, 2020 04:31 PM
SIA mulls adding more planes in India to fight Emirates: sources

[NEW DELHI] Singapore Airlines Ltd is preparing to add planes in India to take on Emirates in one of the world's...

