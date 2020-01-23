URA said that prices of non-landed homes in the prime areas or core central region (CCR) in Q4 went down 2.8 per cent after rising 2 per cent in Q3.

Stories you might have missed

Singapore private home price index up 0.5% in Q4, 2.7% for 2019

URA said that prices of non-landed homes in the prime areas or core central region (CCR) in Q4 went down 2.8 per cent after rising 2 per cent in Q3.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Terms & conditions Sign up

Singapore core inflation cooled to 1% in 2019

HEADLINE or all-items inflation came in at 0.6 per cent in 2019, inching up from 0.4 per cent the year before.

StarHub, M1 to jointly bid for 5G licence in Singapore

IN A move widely expected by industry analysts, telcos StarHub and M1 on Thursday said they have signed an exclusive agreement to submit a joint bid for one of the four 5G network licences up for grabs in Singapore.

Citizen labour trends track those of residents, outcomes good over past decade: MOM data

MOM says employment outcomes of Singapore citizens have been positive over the decade, with rising employment rates, a rising share of professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs), and faster income growth in the latter half of the decade.

Frasers Property buying London business park for £135m

FRASERS Property's indirect subsidiary, Frasers Property Holdings UK, has entered into a sale and purchase agreement to acquire the entire stake in Bedfont Lakes Limited, which holds the freehold interest in the business park comprising three office buildings.

Top Glove unit proposes RM3b perp sukuk programme

GUARANTEED by Top Glove, the programme provides TG Excellence with the flexibility to issue unsecured and subordinated perpetual Islamic bonds from time to time.

Corporate earnings

The STI today

Singapore shares fall 0.6% as Wuhan virus fears rattle investors

THE STI was mired in the red, closing at 3,234.56 on Thursday