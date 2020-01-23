You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Top Glove unit proposes RM3b perp sukuk programme

Thu, Jan 23, 2020 - 2:44 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

MALAYSIA-BASED glove manufacturer Top Glove on Thursday said its subsidiary, TG Excellence Berhad, has lodged a RM3 billion (S$1 billion) perpetual sukuk programme with the Securities Commission Malaysia.

Guaranteed by Top Glove, the programme provides TG Excellence with the flexibility to issue unsecured and subordinated perpetual Islamic bonds from time to time. 

Issuance proceeds will be used to refinance existing financing/debt obligations, pare down borrowings, as well as for working capital purposes, investments, capital expenditure, and any general corporate purposes of the group. 

All utilisation of proceeds raised will be Syariah-compliant.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Malaysia Rating Corporation Berhad (MARC) has assigned the programme a preliminary AA- rating, a notch lower than the AA rating accorded to the parent company, Top Glove. Both ratings carry a stable outlook.

SEE ALSO

Czech tycoon's CPI Property sells S$150m perp in market first

CIMB Investment Bank Berhad and Hong Leong Investment Bank Berhad are the joint principal advisers and joint lead arrangers for this programme, while CIMB Islamic Bank Berhad is the Syariah adviser.

Top Glove is dual-listed on the main boards of the Bursa Malaysia stock exchange and the Singapore Exchange. 

As at 2.27pm on Thursday, the counter was trading at S$1.88 on the Singapore bourse, up four Singapore cents, or 2.2 per cent.  

Companies & Markets

Frasers Property buying London business park for £135m

Cache Logistics Trust Q4 DPU falls 8.4% to 1.376 S cents

Allied Tech CEO, CFO to assist in CAD probe

ESR-Reit DPU for Q4 slips 0.5% to S$0.01

CCT, CMT unveil plan for Reit juggernaut in S$8.27b merger

Market picks losers - and some winners from China virus outbreak

BREAKING

Jan 23, 2020 02:54 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei down nearly 1% on virus outbreak fears

[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index lost nearly 1 per cent on Thursday with the yen edging up and risk appetite...

Jan 23, 2020 01:33 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Thursday afternoon down 0.37% on day

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading on Thursday afternoon in negative territory, with the Straits Times Index down 0.37...

Jan 23, 2020 01:29 PM
Transport

Some hackers take the ransom and run: researchers

[WASHINGTON] Paying off hackers after a ransomware infection could end up being a total loss, according to a study...

Jan 23, 2020 01:26 PM
Government & Economy

Last flight from Wuhan: 'Everyone was wearing masks'

[SYDNEY] One of the last flights out of the epidemic-hit Chinese city of Wuhan was met by biosecurity officials as...

Jan 23, 2020 01:25 PM
Government & Economy

Japan urges citizens to avoid non-urgent trips to Wuhan due to new coronavirus

[TOKYO] Japan on Thursday raised its infectious disease advisory level for Wuhan to 2 from 1, urging its citizens to...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly