You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

StarHub, M1 to jointly bid for 5G licence in Singapore

Thu, Jan 23, 2020 - 5:59 PM
chongkmc@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaChongBT

IN A move widely expected by industry analysts, telcos StarHub and M1 on Thursday said they have signed an exclusive agreement to submit a joint bid for one of the four 5G network licences up for grabs in Singapore.

Earlier this month, the Infocomm Media Development Authority said it had extended the deadline to Feb 17 from the original cut-off date of Jan 21 to give operators more time to submit their proposals.

Pundits have predicted that Singtel will bag one of the two nationwide licences available, with the other going to a joint bid by StarHub and Keppel Corp subsidiary M1.

StarHub and M1 did not specify which of the licences - nationwide or localised - they will be vying for. Another potential contender for a licence is mobile network operator TPG Telecom, an Australian entrant.

StarHub shares ended trading on Thursday at S$1.49, up S$0.02 or 1.36 per cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

SGX invests 186m euros for 93% stake in index firm Scientific Beta

SIA mulls adding more planes in India to fight Emirates: sources

Top Glove unit proposes RM3b perp sukuk programme

Frasers Property buying London business park for £135m

Cache Logistics Trust Q4 DPU falls 8.4% to 1.376 S cents

Allied Tech CEO, CFO to assist in CAD probe

BREAKING

Jan 23, 2020 05:51 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Thursday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 3.54...

Jan 23, 2020 05:36 PM
Companies & Markets

SGX invests 186m euros for 93% stake in index firm Scientific Beta

SINGAPORE Exchange (SGX) is coughing up 186 million euros (S$280 million) in cash for a 93 per cent stake in...

UPDATED 4 min ago
Jan 23, 2020 04:31 PM
Companies & Markets

SIA mulls adding more planes in India to fight Emirates: sources

[NEW DELHI] Singapore Airlines Ltd is preparing to add planes in India to take on Emirates in one of the world's...

Jan 23, 2020 04:31 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks open lower on virus fears

[LONDON] Europe's main equity markets slid at the open on Thursday after earlier losses in Asia, as fears grew over...

Jan 23, 2020 04:30 PM
Banking & Finance

AMTD, Xiaomi to create fintech leadership programme with SMU and NUS

HONG Kong investment bank AMTD Group and the financial services arm of Chinese tech giant Xiaomi have joined hands...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly