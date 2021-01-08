You are here

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Fri, Jan 08, 2021 - 6:30 PM

workers.JPG
The overall unemployment rate fell to 3.3 per cent, down from the 3.6 per cent high of the preceding two months and the lowest rate since July.
PHOTO: SPH

Singapore unemployment eases to 3.3% in November

THE resident unemployment rate was 4.6 per cent, improving from 4.8 in October, while the citizen unemployment rate was 4.7 per cent, improving from 4.9 per cent the month before.

OCBC appoints Helen Wong as new group CEO as Samuel Tsien retires

MS Wong will be the first female CEO of OCBC and also the first woman to head a Singapore bank.

ESG backed S$17.4b in Covid-19 business loans in March-Dec 2020: Chan Chun Sing

MORE than 20,000 companies tapped these funds between March and December 2020, outstripping the S$1.3 billion infusion from ESG-supported loans in 2019.

PM Lee receives Covid-19 vaccine as Singapore starts nationwide vaccination drive

"IT'S painless, it's effective, and it's important," Mr Lee said, speaking to reporters after the 30-minute observation period was up.

OUE closes Crowne Plaza Changi Airport hotel after two staff contract Covid-19

AS a precautionary measure, the hotel has stopped accepting new guests and is progressively checking out all existing guests.

UOB prices capital securities referencing Sora

UOB has successfully priced capital securities with a reset coupon rate that references the Singapore Overnight Rate Average Overnight Indexed Swap (Sora-OIS) rate, believed to be the first in Singapore.

Sembcorp unit bags new solar power project in India

SEMBCORP Industries' India energy arm Sembcorp Energy India Limited (SEIL) has clinched a 400 megawatt (MW) solar power project through its renewables subsidiary, Sembcorp Green Infra.

The STI today

STI joins Asia rally, nears 3,000-level again

THE Straits Times Index (STI) recorded tremendous gains of 86.22 points or 2.97 per cent to 2,993.19 on Friday, taking it close to the psychological support of 3,000 once again.
 

Jan 8, 2021 06:28 PM
Stay up to date with The Business Times for