You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore unemployment eases to 3.3% in November

Fri, Jan 08, 2021 - 4:01 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

SINGAPORE'S unemployment rates eased in November for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic hit. The overall unemployment rate fell to 3.3 per cent, down from the 3.6 per cent high of the preceding two months and the lowest rate since July, according to Manpower Ministry figures on Friday.

The resident unemployment rate was 4.6 per cent, improving from 4.8 in October, while the citizen unemployment rate was 4.7 per cent, improving from 4.9 per cent the month before.

But Manpower Minister Josephine Teo warned against reading too much into figures from a single point in time, adding: "We remain very cautious."

Although the improvement is a source of relief, there is still a need to look at a broader set of indicators to tell where the jobs market is headed, she told the media during a visit to the National Trades Union Congress's (NTUC) Employment and Employability Institute (e2i).

Updated figures on employment levels, for instance, will be released at the end of January.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Unlike previous recessions such as those sparked by the global financial crisis or Sars, the recovery from Covid-19 will be uneven, said Mrs Teo, with "some bumpiness" and continued pressure on jobs.

Labour chief Ng Chee Meng welcomed the news of the easing unemployment rates, saying he hoped it might be "the start of an upturn".

But recognising the enduring challenges for sectors such as aviation, aerospace, hospitality, and tourism in particular, the NTUC secretary-general pledged the labour movement's continued support for firms and workers.

The NTUC's Job Security Council has matched some 28,000 workers with jobs in the nine months since it was established amid the pandemic, he noted.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

23 new Covid-19 cases; 21 imported and two in the community

New member of Council of Presidential Advisers sworn in

Surrounded by shrinking circle of aides, a brooding Trump lays into Pence

Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine appears effective against mutation in new coronavirus variants: study

Biden names final economic team picks

PM Lee receives Covid-19 vaccine as Singapore starts nationwide vaccination drive

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 8, 2021 03:51 PM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB maintains 'add' on Dairy Farm, raises TP to US$5.50

CGS-CIMB has maintained its "add" recommendation on Dairy Farm International with a higher target price of US$5.50...

Jan 8, 2021 03:51 PM
Technology

TSMC's quarterly revenue hits record on strong iPhone demand

[TAIPEI] Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) reported record quarterly revenue, joining other Apple...

Jan 8, 2021 03:47 PM
Government & Economy

23 new Covid-19 cases; 21 imported and two in the community

[SINGAPORE] There were 23 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Friday noon (Jan 8), taking Singapore's total to 58,...

Jan 8, 2021 03:38 PM
Government & Economy

New member of Council of Presidential Advisers sworn in

[SINGAPORE ] Mr Peter Seah Lim Huat was sworn in as a member of the Council of Presidential Advisers (CPA) on Friday...

Jan 8, 2021 03:33 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Shares post sharpest weekly gain since 2008

[SEOUL] South Korean shares surged 4 per cent to a record high on Friday, and posted the sharpest weekly gain in...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

US Vice-President Pence opposes using 25th amendment to remove Trump

Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine appears effective against mutation in new coronavirus variants: study

ESG backed S$17.4b in Covid-19 business loans in March-Dec 2020: Chan Chun Sing

Stocks to watch: Sembcorp Industries, ISDN, Soilbuild Construction, Secura

PM Lee receives Covid-19 vaccine as Singapore starts nationwide vaccination drive

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for