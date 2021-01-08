You are here

PM Lee receives Covid-19 vaccine as Singapore starts nationwide vaccination drive

Fri, Jan 08, 2021 - 12:40 PM

PM Lee_vaccine_MCI.jpeg
SGH senior staff nurse Fatimah Mohd Shah administering the Covid-19 vaccine to PM Lee.
PHOTO: MCI

[SINGAPORE] Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong took the Covid-19 vaccine on Friday morning, at the start of a nationwide drive to vaccinate staff across various public healthcare institutions.

Also vaccinated were the Health Ministry's director of medical services Kenneth Mak, along with 88...

