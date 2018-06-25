You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed
Mon, Jun 25, 2018 - 6:30 PM

sg.jpg

Singapore's inflation up in May, in line with economists' expectations

Singapore's headline inflation rose in May with further increases expected over the course of the year. The consumer price index (CPI) was up 0.4 per cent year-on-year, in line with economists' expectations and picking up the pace from April's 0.1 per cent rise, according to a Department of Statistics statement on Monday.

ARA acquires full control of Reit manager and property manager of Cache Logistics Trust

ARA Asset Management (ARA), through its wholly owned unit ARA Cache (Holdings) Pte Ltd, has entered into a share purchase agreement (SPA) with CWT Pte Limited (CWT) to acquire all of CWT’s shares in the Reit manager of Cache Logistics Trust. It is also concurrently acquiring the property manager of Cache Logistics Trust through a separate entity.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

 

Dalvey Court launches tender with S$160m reserve price

Dalvey Court owners have put the condominium development near to the Singapore Botanic Gardens up for collective sale with a reserve price of S$160 million, according to a press statement on Monday.

oBike to stop bike sharing in Singapore due to new regulations, viability issues

Bicycle sharing company oBike has become the second dock-less bicycle business to shutter its Singapore operations rather than apply for a licence from the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

Noble Group ups stake in ASX-listed East Energy Resources in satisfaction of debt

Commodity trader Noble Group on Monday said its indirect wholly owned subsidiary, Maylion has acquired an additional 52.5 per cent shareholding interest in coal exploration and development firm, East Energy Resources (EER).

Vard clinches contract to build 3 Norwegian coast guard vessels for over 5b kroner

Shipbuilder Vard Holdings has clinched a contract to build three coast guard vessels for the Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency (NDMA) for more than 5 billion Norwegian kroner (S$839 million), it announced on Monday afternoon.

StarHub TV axes channels from Discovery, garners 7 new channels

StarHub said it will discontinue the suite of television channels from Discovery Networks, following unsuccessful negotiations between the two companies. This will be done in two phases on June 30 and Aug 31.

The STI Today

Singapore stocks close lower, rattled by escalating trade war jitters

Singapore shares kicked off the week closing lower on Monday, as concerns over an escalating trade war continues to haunt investors. After opening at 3,279.53, the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) eased to close at 3,260.84, down 0.81 per cent, or 26.56 points, from Friday’s close.

Government & Economy

China, Europe warn trade war could trigger global recession

Trade fears sap German business morale

Mnuchin suffers setback in US plan to limit China investments

Malaysia's 1MDB probe: Ex-PM Najib's former aide remanded

5.5-magnitude quake hits southern Greece

Singapore's inflation up in May, in line with economists' expectations

Editor's Choice

BT_20180625_NRMRO_3479400.jpg
Jun 25, 2018
Transport

Airbus, Boeing eye after-sales market, but there's room for Singapore players

BP_Malcolm Rodrigues_250618_4.jpg
Jun 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

MyRepublic CEO lays out game plan

BT_20180625_YOTALENT25_3479791.jpg
Jun 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

Young, local and with global experience? Employers here want you

Most Read

1 Mahathir revives Singapore water dispute, takes swipe at Trump
2 Selegie Centre, Peace Centre trying for en bloc sale again
3 oBike to stop bike sharing in Singapore due to new regulations, viability issues
4 Airbus, Boeing eye after-sales market, but there's room for Singapore players
5 MyRepublic CEO lays out game plan
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Dalvey Court Aerial Marked Up.jpg
Jun 25, 2018
Real Estate

En bloc sale: Dalvey Court launches tender with S$160m reserve price

file6va2 afp.jpg
Jun 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's inflation up in May, in line with economists' expectations

nz-starhub-6062019_0.jpg
Jun 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

StarHub TV axes channels from Discovery, garners 7 new channels

Jun 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble Group ups stake in ASX-listed East Energy Resources in satisfaction of debt

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening