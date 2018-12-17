THE drop in last month's NODX surprised private-sector economists who were still looking at an average 1.8 per cent year-on-year increase in domestic exports.

Stories you might have missed

Singapore's November non-oil exports fall 2.6% after October spurt

THE drop in last month's NODX surprised private-sector economists who were still looking at an average 1.8 per cent year-on-year increase in domestic exports.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Singapore developers sell 1,198 private homes excluding ECs in November; up from October's 487 units

INCLUDING ECs, developers moved 1,202 units last month, up from the 510 units in October 2018 and also ahead of the 937 units in November 2017.

Deloitte Singapore appoints Cheung Pui Yuen as new country managing partner

Mr Cheung will succeed Philip Yuen, who holds dual roles as chief executive officer (CEO) for Deloitte in South-east Asia and country managing partner in Singapore.

MAS to double individual limit on Singapore Savings Bonds, allow purchases via SRS funds

The maximum amount of SSB that an individual can hold will be raised to S$200,000 from the current S$100,000, MAS said. Both changes will take effect from Feb 1, 2019.

Hyflux to hold second round of town hall meetings on Jan 18

Holders of the securities who wish to attend or be kept informed of the meetings can register their interest by noon on Jan 14 with the Securities Investors Association Singapore (SIAS), which will facilitate and moderate the meetings, or via Hyflux's online form.

The STI today

Singapore shares close higher on Monday

SINGAPORE stocks finished higher on Monday, with the Straits Times Index gaining 1.2 per cent or 37.16 points to 3,114.25.