You are here

Home > Real Estate

Singapore developers sell 1,198 private homes excluding ECs in November; up from October's 487 units

Mon, Dec 17, 2018 - 1:01 PM
UPDATED Mon, Dec 17, 2018 - 1:48 PM
kalpana@sph.com.sg@KalpanaBT

DEVELOPERS in Singapore sold 1,198 private homes last month, nearly 2.5 times the 487 units they moved in October 2018 and about 1.5 times the 788 units they moved in November 2017.

The figures were released by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Monday based on its survey of licensed housing developers.

The above figures exclude executive condominium (EC) units, which are a public-private housing hybrid.

Including ECs, developers moved 1,202 units last month, up from the 510 units in October 2018 and also ahead of the 937 units in November 2017.

November's top-selling projects include Parc Esta along Sims Avenue, with 348 units sold at a median price of S$1,699 per square foot (psf); Whistler Grand in West Coast Vale, with 219 units sold at S$1,352 psf median price; and Kent Ridge Hill Residences in South Buona Vista Road, with 126 units sold at S$1,715 psf median price.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Real Estate

Want to buy a London home? Brexit isn't the only thing to watch

No-deal Brexit fears take heavy toll on UK housing market

Datapulse to buy Hotel Aropa in Seoul for 35b won

Hotel investors continue to bet on high-end segment

Billionaire newly-weds to move into swanky home

UK govt to stop use of illicit money in property purchases by foreigners

Editor's Choice

BT_20181217_CCCAPBRIDGE13TURN_3644628.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, CapBridge eye growth-stage companies

BP_SGD_171218_1.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGD bond market may see more retail, infrastructure deals in 2019

BT_20181217_VIBEAN17_3645069.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

Bean there, done that

Most Read

1 Hyflux suspends contract for desalination package in Iran
2 Genting to launch world's biggest cruise liners in Singapore from 2020
3 Genting theme park plans 'all in place', slated to open in early 2019
4 Tender for Pasir Ris Central white site draws just three bids
5 Duck & Hippo founder sets another record price for shophouse
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20181217_CCCAPBRIDGE13TURN_3644628.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, CapBridge eye growth-stage companies

BP_SGtrade_171218_3.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's November non-oil exports fall 2.6% after October spurt

BP_SGD_171218_1.jpg
Dec 17, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGD bond market may see more retail, infrastructure deals in 2019

Dec 17, 2018
Government & Economy

MAS to double individual limit on Singapore Savings Bonds, allow purchases via SRS funds

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening