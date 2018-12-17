Singapore developers sell 1,198 private homes excluding ECs in November; up from October's 487 units

DEVELOPERS in Singapore sold 1,198 private homes last month, nearly 2.5 times the 487 units they moved in October 2018 and about 1.5 times the 788 units they moved in November 2017.

The figures were released by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Monday based on its survey of licensed housing developers.

The above figures exclude executive condominium (EC) units, which are a public-private housing hybrid.

Including ECs, developers moved 1,202 units last month, up from the 510 units in October 2018 and also ahead of the 937 units in November 2017.

November's top-selling projects include Parc Esta along Sims Avenue, with 348 units sold at a median price of S$1,699 per square foot (psf); Whistler Grand in West Coast Vale, with 219 units sold at S$1,352 psf median price; and Kent Ridge Hill Residences in South Buona Vista Road, with 126 units sold at S$1,715 psf median price.