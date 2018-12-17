Singapore's November non-oil exports fall 2.6% after October spurt

Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (NODX) fell 2.6 per cent in November from a high base a year ago, and after an 8.2 per cent spurt in October, according to the latest trade figures released by trade promotion agency Enterprise Singapore.

SINGAPORE'S non-oil domestic exports (NODX) fell 2.6 per cent in November from a high base a year ago, and after an 8.2 per cent spurt in October, according to the latest trade figures released by trade promotion agency Enterprise Singapore.

Domestic shipments of non-electronic products, which jumped 12.7 per cent in the previous month, slipped 5.2 per cent last month, dragged down largely by a fall in domestic exports of non-monetary gold (-77.9 per cent), specialised machinery (-12.8 per cent) and petrochemicals (-7.8 per cent).

The drop in domestic shipments of non-electronic products more than outweighed the rise in domestic export of electronic products, which expanded 4.5 per cent in November following a 3.6 per cent decline in October.

Increased domestic shipments of integrated circuits (+27.9 per cent), consumer electronics (+11.5 per cent) and telecommunications equipment (+3.4 per cent) were the biggest contributors to the growth in domestic exports of electronic products.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Month on month, the NODX tumbled by a seasonally adjusted 4.2 per cent last month, against a 4.2 per cent growth in October, due to a decline in non-electronic NODX which outweighed a rise in domestic electronic shipments.

Except for the US, Thailand, Japan and Taiwan, domestic exports to the top 10 markets fell in November, with decreased domestic shipments to China (-16.0 per cent), South Korea (-25.7 per cent) and Indonesia (-20.3 per cent), making them the biggest contributors to the fall.