You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Former Thai PM Yingluck breaks silence months after fleeing country

Thu, Jun 21, 2018 - 8:20 PM

file6we4p2fbvbn8zpl1l7s.jpg
Yingluck, whose elected government was overthrown in 2014 by the army generals who still control Thailand, had denied accusations over her handling of a rice purchase scheme that ran up losses in the billions of dollars.
PHOTO: AFP

[BANGKOK] Former Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra on Thursday made her first public comments on social media since fleeing the country last August during a criminal negligence trial that eventually sentenced her to five years in jail.

Yingluck, whose elected government was overthrown in 2014 by the army generals who still control Thailand, had denied accusations over her handling of a rice purchase scheme that ran up losses in the billions of dollars.

"This is the first birthday I have spent overseas," Yingluck wrote on her official Facebook page, thanking Thais on her 51st birthday.

"I wish to thank the Thai people for still thinking of me."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

She also updated pictures on her official Twitter and Instagram accounts.

The Shinawatra family remains influential in Thai politics, despite attempts by the military to stamp out their influence.

Parties aligned with Thaksin have won every election since 2001 by appealing to poorer voters.

Yingluck fled the country last August, days before the Supreme Court was to decide her case. Sources in her Puea Thai Party said she fled to London via Dubai, where her brother, billionaire former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, has a home.

Thaksin, in office from 2001 until he was ousted in a 2006 coup, made many enemies among the Bangkok-based elite, who accuse him of nepotism and corruption.

Yingluck was banned from politics for five years by the junta in 2015.

Since fleeing Thailand last year she has appeared alongside Thaksin, notably in China, Japan, Singapore, and the United States this year.

Thaksin also lives in self-imposed exile after fleeing a 2008 graft conviction he says was politically motivated.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Bank of England keeps key rate at 0.5%

New Zealand prime minister gives birth to baby girl

Trump is said to plan meeting with Putin in Europe in July

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Emerging markets grow by US$600b with Saudis, Argentina

Malaysia to inject RM2.8b to complete TRX City

Editor's Choice

BP_Noble_210618_1.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

New dawn for Noble as Goldilocks ends trench fight over debt revamp

BT_20180621_LKPROPNEX21_3476473.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

S$5m value in PropNex prospectus for agents' transfer causing a stir

BP_SGoil_210618_2.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

M&A appetite in overdrive for oil-and-gas firms: EY

Most Read

1 Court gives Hyflux 6-month break from creditors; company in talks for S$200m rescue financing
2 Temasek-linked firms lift dividends 40% to record S$9.3 billion
3 Noble shares soar as firm secures Goldilocks' backing for sweetened restructuring plan
4 S$5m value in PropNex prospectus for agents' transfer causing a stir
5 Wah Loon founder buys Boat Quay shophouse
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_MyRepublic_210618_101.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Technology

MyRepublic moves into telco space, launching 3 mobile plans for all users

Exxon.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jun 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Salaries for highly-skilled Singapore workers set to surge due to global talent crunch: study

ExxonMobil's Singapore Resins Plant.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Energy & Commodities

ExxonMobil starts up world's largest resin plant in Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening