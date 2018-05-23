You are here

Malaysia to decide on Singapore-KL high-speed rail 'very soon': PM Mahathir

Wed, May 23, 2018 - 2:31 PM

[PUTRAJAYA] A decision on mega-projects like the Singapore-Kuala Lumpur high-speed rail (HSR) will be made "very soon", said Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Wednesday.

He was speaking at a press conference, held immediately after he chaired the first Cabinet meeting of Malaysia's new government elected on May 9.

The 350km rail deal between Singapore and Malaysia had been inked in 2016 under previous prime minister Najib Razak, but Dr Mahathir had said after his coalition was swept into power that it would be reviewed.

At Wednesday's press conference, Dr Mahathir also announced that the Land Public Transport Commission (Spad), which led negotiations for the HSR under the previous government, would be abolished.

Its tasks would be carried out by the Transport Ministry instead, he added.

Other mega-projects being reviewed by Malaysia's new government include the East Coast Rail Link connecting the country's east and west coast, to ensure that the deal was reached in a transparent way.

The HSR is estimated to cost up to RM50 billion (S$16 billion), and will cut the traveling time between Singapore and Kuala Lumpur to 90 minutes.

MyHSR Corporation chief executive Mohd Nur Ismal Mohamed Kamal said in early May that he estimated Malaysia could lose RM209 billion (S$71 billion) in gross national income if the HSR was scrapped.

Dr Mahathir on Wednesday also said the government would review the search contract for the missing Malaysia Airlines MH370. The previous adminustration had struck a deal to pay United States-based seabed exploration firm Ocean Infinity up to US$70 million (S$93.4 million) if it finds the Malaysia Airlines MH370 aircraft within 90 days.

THE STRAITS TIMES

