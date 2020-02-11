Singapore properties affected by the novel coronavirus

Updated as of Feb 11, 2020

THE Ministry of Health (MOH) raised the risk alert level for the novel coronavirus to Orange on Feb 7.

The first confirmed infection in Singapore was reported on Jan 23.

Since then, several clusters of patients believed to have been infected via local tranmission have emerged.

These include three Singapore residents who attended an international business conference at Grand Hyatt hotel from Jan 20 to 22. The event was attended by 109 participants from the same company. The hotel's manager told The Straits Times on Feb 4 that MOH informed the hotel earlier in the day that a guest had tested positive for the virus more than a week after returning from Malaysia.

Here's a list of confirmed cases of the virus at commercial buildings in Singapore:

Clifford Centre

Circular sent on Feb 7.

The patient, an employee of United Industrial Corp which has an office in the building, was last on the premises on Jan 23. No other employees have displayed symptoms as at Feb 7. The building has been disinfected.

Marina Bay Financial Centre

Case confirmed on Feb 8.

Circular to tenants sent on Feb 9.

RQAM confirmed the location on Feb 11.

An employee at a tenant housed in Tower 1 was diagnosed with the virus. The employee had visited the tenant's premises for a short while on Jan 30, before being sent home as he/she felt unwell.

Raffles Quay Asset Management (RQAM) on Feb 11 confirmed that the affected tenant is in Tower 1.

The affected office space, lifts and the ground-floor common area have been deep cleaned and disinfected according to MOH guidelines.

Key tenants: Standard Chartered in Tower 1, and DBS in Tower 3.

There is also a possible local transmission cluster associated with the Life Church and Missions in Paya Lebar. Five people linked to the church have been infected, as at Feb 9.

Another cluster is linked to health products shop Yong Thai Hang on Cavan Road, which a tour group from Guangxi visited on Jan 23. Nine people have come in contact with those infected at the store, as at Feb 9.

