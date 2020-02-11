You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singapore properties affected by the novel coronavirus

Tue, Feb 11, 2020 - 3:07 PM

sing485.jpg
BT PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN

Updated as of Feb 11, 2020

THE Ministry of Health (MOH) raised the risk alert level for the novel coronavirus to Orange on Feb 7. 

The first confirmed infection in Singapore was reported on Jan 23.

Since then, several clusters of patients believed to have been infected via local tranmission have emerged.

These include three Singapore residents who attended an international business conference at Grand Hyatt hotel from Jan 20 to 22. The event was attended by 109 participants from the same company. The hotel's manager told The Straits Times on Feb 4 that MOH informed the hotel earlier in the day that a guest had tested positive for the virus more than a week after returning from Malaysia.

SEE ALSO

Taiwan says advises against Hong Kong, Macau travel

Here's a list of confirmed cases of the virus at commercial buildings in Singapore: 

Clifford Centre

  • Circular sent on Feb 7.

The patient, an employee of United Industrial Corp which has an office in the building, was last on the premises on Jan 23. No other employees have  displayed symptoms as at Feb 7. The building has been disinfected.

Marina Bay Financial Centre

  • Case confirmed on Feb 8.
  • Circular to tenants sent on Feb 9.
  • RQAM confirmed the location on Feb 11.

An employee at a tenant housed in Tower 1 was diagnosed with the virus. The employee had visited the tenant's premises for a short while on Jan 30, before being sent home as he/she felt unwell.

Raffles Quay Asset Management (RQAM) on Feb 11 confirmed that the affected tenant is in Tower 1.

The affected office space, lifts and the ground-floor common area have been deep cleaned and disinfected according to MOH guidelines.

Key tenants: Standard Chartered in Tower 1, and DBS in Tower 3.

There is also a possible local transmission cluster associated with the Life Church and Missions in Paya Lebar. Five people linked to the church have been infected, as at Feb 9.

Another cluster is linked to health products shop Yong Thai Hang on Cavan Road, which a tour group from Guangxi visited on Jan 23. Nine people have come in contact with those infected at the store, as at Feb 9.

Read more on the novel coronavirus here and for the latest numbers on the global situation, go to bt.sg/ncov.

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 11, 2020 03:24 PM
Real Estate

HK banks unveil relief measures for mortgage borrowers hit by coronavirus

[HONG KONG]  At least two banks in Hong Kong have introduced relief measures for home mortgage borrowers hurt by the...

Feb 11, 2020 03:19 PM
Government & Economy

Taiwan says advises against Hong Kong, Macau travel

[TAIPEI] Taiwan's government on Tuesday raised its travel warning for the new coronavirus, advising people not to...

Feb 11, 2020 03:13 PM
Transport

JTC signs S$500m in deals at Singapore Airshow 2020

JTC Corporation signed S$500 million worth of agreements at the Singapore Airshow 2020 on Tuesday with aerospace...

Feb 11, 2020 03:11 PM
Government & Economy

Fed chief Powell likely to give Congress largely positive economic update

[SAN FRANCISCO] Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is likely to sound fairly upbeat about the outlook for US...

Feb 11, 2020 03:03 PM
Transport

Daimler slashes its dividend following profit warning

[STUTTGART] Daimler cut its dividend to 0.90 euros (US$0.9818) a share after 2019 earnings more than halved, weighed...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly