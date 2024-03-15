Call it home; Bring it home

The Langkawi archipelago, one of Malaysia’s best-known holiday destinations, is also a popular choice among retired expatriates.

Have you ever dreamed of spending your retirement on a laid-back beach in Penang?

The Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) visa scheme, introduced in 2002, allows non-Malaysians to retire and live in Malaysia for an extended period. The programme has attracted significant interest, especially from China, Japan and Bangladesh.

Despite recent updates to the programme’s criteria to make it more appealing, including a path to permanent residency, all new applications are currently on hold pending parliamentary approval. This raises questions about whether the prolonged delays will dampen applicants’ interest. Our Malaysia correspondent Tan Ai Leng spoke with industry...