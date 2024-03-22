Indonesia cuts the ribbon on Prabowo; Vietnam’s Thuong bows out

Indonesia’s outgoing leader Joko Widodo (left) will hand over the baton to incoming President Prabowo Subianto while Vietnam's President Vo Van Thuong (right) has resigned.

This week in Asean:

What a week it has been for South-east Asia’s legislative landscape. Third-time-lucky Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto was officially declared Indonesia’s president on Wednesday (Mar 20) – to no one’s surprise as quick polls after the Valentine’s Day vote strongly hinted at the same result.

Some 500 kilometres across the South China Sea that very day, Vietnam President Vo Van Thuong resigned, leaving the country to name its third president in a year. A statement by the ruling Communist Party of Vietnam – which is in the midst of an anti-corruption campaign – cited violations and shortcomings as reasons but shied from further details. The rubber-stamp...