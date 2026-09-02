Indonesia, Singapore to deploy AI advisory platform to help SMEs find new export markets 

Initial milestones are expected in January, ahead of a broader launch in 2027

[JAKARTA] Indonesia and Singapore are set to roll out an artificial intelligence-powered trade advisory platform with a wider launch planned for 2027, as the two countries seek to help Indonesian small businesses identify export markets and potential buyers beyond Singapore.

The initiative is being developed by the Singapore Business Federation (SBF) and the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin), as the two sides move to operationalise a two-year memorandum of understanding that was signed at the Singapore-Indonesia Leaders’ Retreat on Jul 6.

The platform, known as the Trade AI Advisor (Taia), is designed to analyse trade data and provide businesses with information on which products could be exported, potential destination markets and existing exporters.

Progress on the collaboration was discussed during a high-level business dialogue between SBF and Kadin in Jakarta on Wednesday (Sep 2), with the AI trade initiative already under way. Initial milestones are expected in January, ahead of a broader launch in 2027.

SBF chairman Mark Lee noted that the project is intended to help micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in particular. These businesses often have less access to market intelligence and international trade networks.

“When (Taia) is ready, we hope to have the opportunity to showcase what it means to work together to deliver practical value to SMEs and MSMEs here,” he said.

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The initiative also comes as Indonesia gains greater access to overseas markets through trade agreements with the EU, Canada and Australia.

The expanded market access could create opportunities for Indonesian businesses, but companies still need information on market demand, trade rules and potential destinations to take advantage of them.

Indonesia’s annual trade stands at about US$309 billion, with commodities including palm oil, coal and steel accounting for a significant share of that amount.

Anindya Bakrie, chairman of Kadin, said that he expects the platform to help Indonesia unlock billions of dollars in additional exports by enabling more businesses to identify and tap overseas markets – potentially lifting trade growth to as much as twice the pace of economic growth.

“What we want to do is increase exports by taking roughly the same products and selling them to different regions as we open up to the EU, Canada and other markets through trade agreements,” he explained.

Chin Wei Jia, SBF vice-chairman and honorary treasurer, said the trade advisory service is being developed specifically for Indonesia, and that it emerged from discussions between both business groups.

Ultimately, she noted, the objective is to give businesses timely information to make better decisions and broaden their markets.

“A significant portion of Indonesia’s exports comes from many different sectors beyond its core commodities,” she said, adding that easier access to information on free trade agreements and potential markets could help businesses expand their exports.

The initiative is also part of a broader effort to deepen economic cooperation as Singapore prepares to take on the Asean chairmanship in 2027.

SBF and Kadin are expected to focus on regional connectivity, digitalisation, energy security, food supply resilience and employment opportunities for younger workers.

SBF is on a two-day visit to Jakarta, with the delegation representing sectors including healthcare, retail, commodities and plantations.

Besides members of Kadin, the federation is also scheduled to meet officials from Indonesia’s sovereign wealth fund Danantara.

Lee noted that SBF has returned to Indonesia three times over the past three months, reflecting its confidence in the country’s long-term economic fundamentals.

The two business groups also plan to hold the 10th Singapore Regional Business Forum in Jakarta in the middle of 2027. The forum is expected to showcase business opportunities and facilitate partnerships between companies from both countries.