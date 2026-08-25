Singapore-Vietnam Strategic Dialogue to be ‘enduring platform’ for next-gen leaders to connect: Chan Chun Sing

Tran Cam Tu of the Communist Party of Vietnam’s Central Committee Secretariat co-chairs the inaugural meeting

Tran Cam Tu (left), permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam’s Central Committee Secretariat, and Chan Chun Sing, Singapore’s coordinating minister for public services. PHOTO: ST

[SINGAPORE] The Singapore-Vietnam Strategic Dialogue will be a forward-looking platform for candid bilateral conversations on emerging challenges, and for next-generation leaders from both countries to build relationships.

“Both our countries recognise that in an increasingly uncertain world, long-term success depends on: regional stability and cooperation, capable governments, good investments in technology and innovation, and a cohesive society,” said Singapore’s Coordinating Minister for Public Services Chan Chun Sing on Tuesday (Aug 25).

He added that he hopes the inaugural dialogue will “develop into an enduring platform”.

Chan, who is also minister-in-charge of the public service and minister for defence, made his remarks at the event that convened political and senior officials from both nations.

Held at Conrad Singapore Marina Bay, the meeting was jointly organised by Singapore’s Public Service Division and Vietnam’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Chan was the dialogue’s co-chair, alongside Tran Cam Tu, permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam’s (CPV) Central Committee Secretariat.

Asean Intelligence Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia Get the free report

Developing talent

Chan identified leadership development as a specific area where Singapore and Vietnam can deepen exchanges.

While personnel systems and national circumstances will naturally differ, the minister said there is value in comparing how the countries identify and develop leaders, and in having officers participate in each other’s leadership programmes.

At the dialogue, an agreement between both countries’ foreign affairs ministries on study visits by the CPV was renewed.

Chan noted that Singapore intentionally invests in leadership as a strategic national capability because it takes the view that the government’s quality and capability will increasingly distinguish successful nations.

“Policy consistency, regulatory effectiveness and the quality of the public service matter for economic competitiveness,” he said.

“Businesses consider these factors when deciding where to invest and where to build for the long term.”

Technological cooperation

Companies also need the confidence and a conducive environment to experiment, adopt new technologies, improve productivity and create new sources of growth, the minister added.

Therefore, it is critical that leaders understand technology as well.

He said: “Leaders do not need to be technologists, but they need sufficient technological understanding and judgment to: recognise opportunities; understand the risks and trade-offs; ask the right questions; and make informed decisions on how technology should be deployed.”

The roles played by the government thus include leading digital transformation by building such capabilities across the public service, and integrating the digital economy by developing common approaches and greater interoperability.

The People’s Action Party (PAP) also hosted Tu and his delegation, pursuant to a memorandum of understanding inked earlier in May.

Under that agreement, both PAP and CPV will strengthen exchanges and coordination, particularly at regional and international multilateral political party forums.

During the visit, Tu met with PAP chairman Desmond Lee. They “reaffirmed the longstanding relationship between the two parties (and) exchanged insights on party organisation”, Singapore’s ruling party said on Monday.

Tu also called on Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who is PAP’s secretary-general. Chan is the party’s assistant secretary-general.

Bilateral ties

The two nations’ bilateral ties were elevated to the highest-tier Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in March 2025 – the first such instance between Singapore and a fellow Asean member. Their ties were first raised to a Strategic Partnership in September 2013.

The latest upgrade took place during Vietnamese President and CPV chief To Lam’s official visit to Singapore. PM Wong made an introductory visit to Vietnam later the same month.

Lam returned to Singapore in May 2026 for a four-day state visit, and delivered the keynote address at the Shangri-La Dialogue, the second time a Vietnamese leader has done so at the defence summit.

Vietnamese President To Lam (left) met Prime Minister Lawrence Wong during his four-day state visit to Singapore. PHOTO: BT FILE

During the state visit, Lam also delivered a speech at the Vietnam-Singapore Tech Connect Forum.

The event was jointly organised by both countries’ foreign affairs ministries, as well as the Vietnamese Science and Technology Ministry, to promote cooperation in science, technology, innovation and digital transformation.

Vietnam was Singapore’s 10th-largest trading partner in 2025; the city-state was Vietnam’s largest foreign direct investor in 2024.

The flagship project of their economic cooperation is the Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) network. The landmark initiative received a boost in May when four new parks were added.

To date, there are 26 VSIPs across more than a dozen provinces in Vietnam, drawing in billions of dollars in investments from over a thousand tenants.