Swiftonomics: Indonesia seeks to work with Singapore for major events

Indonesia Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno is pushing for more incentives to hold international-scale music, sports and cultural events to attract tourists to the country.

[JAKARTA] Indonesia is keen to join hands with Singapore to host international events including concerts and sports events, but there are no concrete plans yet towards this end, said its Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno.

In an interview with The Business Times (BT) on Thursday (Mar 14), he also said that Indonesia is open to collaborating with Singapore to offset or reduce the carbon footprint from concerts.

Uno recently met with Singapore’s Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations...