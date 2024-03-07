US House approves deal to avert partial shutdown on eve of major Biden speech

THE Republican-led US House of Representatives approved a deal on Wednesday to avert a partial government shutdown due to start this weekend, ending one part of a long-running row over the federal budget.

The vote comes on the eve of President Joe Biden’s annual State of the Union address, with the Democrat preparing to deliver a career-defining speech as he bids for a second term against Republican rival Donald Trump.

Biden is expected to tout his “historic” accomplishments in a speech in the House of Representatives, which has been paralysed for much of the current term by infighting among Republican factions over government spending and aid to war-torn Ukraine.

Five months into the fiscal year, Congress still has not approved the 12 annual spending bills that make up the federal budget, with several departments facing deadlines of midnight on Friday night to keep the lights on.

Wednesday’s House vote to approve a US$460 billion package - thrashed out over months of intense bipartisan negotiations - takes the United States a step closer to keeping the government funded through the end of the fiscal year on Sept 30.

The bill - funding the departments of agriculture, justice, interior, transportation, housing, veterans affairs, commerce and energy - must still pass the Senate before President Joe Biden can sign it into law and avert a partial shutdown.

However, the bill covers less than a third of overall discretionary spending, and some of the most contentious battles have been put off for a second bill that needs to get to Biden’s desk by March 22.

That tranche covers the military, border security, Congress, and various other federal departments and agencies.

‘Policy victories’

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson is struggling to control a narrow majority, requiring him to walk a tightrope between the demands of the ultra-conservative Freedom Caucus and more moderate factions.

“House Republicans secured key conservative policy victories, rejected left-wing proposals, and imposed sharp cuts to agencies and programs critical to President Biden’s agenda,” Johnson said in a statement ahead of the vote.

Each side touted wins in this package, although figures on the Republican right have voiced frustration that the deal contains none of the steep cuts they have demanded.

The agreement adds US$1 billion for a federal nutrition programme for low-income mothers and their babies, a key Democratic funding priority, and increases rental assistance and boosts spending on veterans.

But there are cuts of between six and 10 per cent for regulatory and law enforcement agencies regularly in Republican crosshairs, including the FBI, Environmental Protection Agency and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. REUTERS