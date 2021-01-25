Charity offers money back guarantee for youth intervention programme

Mr Loh (left) and Mr Tan (right) are behind the partnership using the Social Impact Guarantee model which aims to encourage collaborations between the people, private and public sectors in making positive social impact.

Singapore

"MONEY back guarantee" is not what one would expect when a donation is made.

However, the enhancement of YMCA of Singapore's initiative - Project Bridge Vocational and Soft Skills Programme (VaSSP) - in partnership with Tri-Sector Associates and a private guarantor, promises just that when it kickstarts in May 2021.

YMCA is looking for donors to support enhancements to its youth intervention programme - and will return the funds if outcome targets are not met, according to the terms of the agreement.

Steve Loh, general secretary & CEO, YMCA of Singapore, said: "The guarantee will kick in if the programme (VaSSP) does not meet the committed outcome of placing 56 youth (out of 75 enrolled) into employment or education. This outcome ensures 75 per cent success rate for the programme."

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The Social Impact Guarantee (SIG) model, which is the world's first, aims to encourage collaborations between the people, private and public sectors in making positive social impact, while boosting the charity's accountability and rigorous outcome-focused practices.

Tri-Sector has experience working in the US and Asia on outcomes-focused philanthropic tools, and saw from on-the-ground-feedback that the guarantee model could be a valuable addition to the landscape of tools available in Singapore.

Kevin Tan, CEO of Tri-Sector Associates, said: "In Singapore, as in many countries around the world, donors are becoming increasingly sophisticated and want to understand the actual impact of their giving. At the same time, new tools adapted from different sectors are allowing social sector organisations to better measure and achieve impact. We are excited by this ground-breaking partnership with the YMCA that can help donors get the most bang for their buck and drive programme innovation for the benefit of those in need."

Mr Loh said that the SIG model aligns with YMCA's efforts to refine programme outcomes and deepen impact for its beneficiaries.

"It is an opportune time to explore this outcome-driven funding model for VaSSP, which has run for nine years, and . . . innovate and enhance the impact on its 10th anniversary this year.

"Through our youth intervention programmes, the YMCA of Singapore is committed to strengthening out-of-school and at-risk youth to rise above their circumstances and build a brighter future for themselves. Through this partnership and initiative, we hope to reassure potential donors, while dedicating our efforts to ensure that we engage as many youths as we can," said Mr Loh.