India’s seven days of love sees young people spending millions on Valentine’s gifts

YOUNG Indians are buying record amounts of roses, chocolates and hampers to celebrate “Valentine’s Week”, in another sign of increased spending and rising income levels in the world’s most populous nation.

While Feb 14 is recognised as Valentine’s Day around the world, the week preceding it has gained popularity in India. Feb 7 is known as Rose Day, while Feb 9 is associated with chocolates and Feb 10 with teddy bears. The other days of the week are linked to romantic gestures, from promises to hugs. E-commerce platforms, along with dating sites, are pushing the trend and engaging in aggressive campaigns to promote romantic products.

Indian gifting platform FNP E Retail, known as FNP.com, delivered a record 350 roses per minute ahead of Valentine’s Day, the New Delhi-based company said in an e-mailed statement. Food delivery platform Zomato’s unit Blinkit dispatched 406 chocolates per minute on Feb 9, wrote chief executive officer Albinder Dhindsa in a post on X.

Pawan Gadia, director and chief executive officer global at FNP.com, said: “We expect at least about 25 per cent increase in sales this year. We started preparing six months ago, as Valentine’s is a flagship event for us.”

The surge in Valentine’s Day-linked spending comes as India’s growing middle class – particularly young adults – spend extensively on retail platforms and dining in glitzy restaurants and cafes.

Market research agency Mintel’s Consumer Spending Priorities 2023 report showed that about half of Indian consumers are choosing to invest in experiences over purchases that have practical benefits.

SEE ALSO IHH Healthcare’s indirect subsidiary in India cancels IPO plans

GET BT IN YOUR INBOX DAILY Start and end each day with the latest news stories and analyses delivered straight to your inbox. Sign Up VIEW ALL

The increased spending comes despite protests from ultra-right wing Hindu organisations, which have in the past few years campaigned against Valentine’s Day celebrations. For now, though, many Indian consumers have sidestepped those protests as they snap up gifts for their loved ones.

“It’s an opportunity for me to express my feelings,” said Arpit Kothari, a 27-year-old finance professional who bought a bouquet of roses online for his partner of seven years. “I don’t mind spending a little amount of money.”

Beauty retailer FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which operates under the name Nykaa, has launched a Valentine’s Day-themed “pink sale”, while Blinkit has introduced “single mode” to differentiate between its target consumers.

Even banks are getting in on the action, with SBM Bank India offering special fixed-deposit rates from Feb 8 to 29, as it celebrates the “season of love”, it said in an e-mail.

Harish Bijoor, an independent business and brand strategy consultant, said: “There is more money in the pockets of those who celebrate this day.” BLOOMBERG