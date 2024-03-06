Investing in passionate pursuits

MAKING money from stocks is one thing, but investing in hobbies is something that Singaporeans are looking into quite seriously. That’s based on a poll done by Knight Frank along with its recently released Luxury Investment Index. Wealthy investors here are willing to put more money into art, watches and wine – in that order.

According to the poll, 58 per cent of Singapore respondents ranked art as the top investment of passion for 2024, followed by watches and wine at 49 and 35 per cent, respectively. Check out Friday’s issue of BT Lifestyle, where we speak to collectors in these three categories, to find out what and why they collect, plus the joy they get out of it.

Meanwhile, International Women’s Day falls on Mar 8, and we look at how far women have come – in the form of music. Create your own Women’s Day playlist from the work of female artistes such as Aretha Franklin, Taylor Swift and Blackpink, whose self-empowerment songs are well worth a spin.

For flower lovers, botanical design studio This Humid House – known for its architectural floral arrangements – ventures into public performance with a two-hour creation of a large installation before a live audience. We tell you what to expect.

And in Dining, stalwart French chef Daniel Boulud breathes new life into the old db Bistro with a brand new space dedicated to classic Gallic cooking at Maison Boulud. Is it fuddy-duddy French food or comforting classics? We find out.

