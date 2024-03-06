Investing in passionate pursuits

Published Wed, Mar 06, 2024 · 6:47 pm
Wine lover Sharad Desai is one collector who believes in investing in what he loves.
PHOTO: SHARAD DESAI
Gerald Lum started collecting watches 13 years ago.
PHOTO: GERALD LUM

Arts

MAKING money from stocks is one thing, but investing in hobbies is something that Singaporeans are looking into quite seriously. That’s based on a poll done by Knight Frank along with its recently released Luxury Investment Index. Wealthy investors here are willing to put more money into art, watches and wine – in that order.

According to the poll, 58 per cent of Singapore respondents ranked art as the top investment of passion for 2024, followed by watches and wine at 49 and 35 per cent, respectively. Check out Friday’s issue of BT Lifestyle, where we speak to collectors in these three categories, to find out what and why they collect, plus the joy they get out of it.

Meanwhile, International Women’s Day falls on Mar 8, and we look at how far women have come – in the form of music. Create your own Women’s Day playlist from the work of female artistes such as Aretha Franklin, Taylor Swift and Blackpink, whose self-empowerment songs are well worth a spin.

For flower lovers, botanical design studio This Humid House – known for its architectural floral arrangements – ventures into public performance with a two-hour creation of a large installation before a live audience. We tell you what to expect.

And in Dining, stalwart French chef Daniel Boulud breathes new life into the old db Bistro with a brand new space dedicated to classic Gallic cooking at Maison Boulud. Is it fuddy-duddy French food or comforting classics? We find out.

For all this and more, don’t miss Friday’s issue of BT.

SEE ALSO

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Watches

Music

Dining

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Lifestyle

Thai golf sensation Patty Tavatanakit ready to roar at Singapore Women’s Open

Challenging China's national drink is tall order for Western liquor makers

Birds, beetles, bugs could help replace pesticides: study

Paris 2024 organisers to invite 222,000 spectators to opening ceremony

OCBC Cycle returns in May with new category for foldable bikes

Scientists develop mathematical model to optimise elite athletes’ performance

Breaking News

Most Popular

Purchase this article