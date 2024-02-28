Leading your own mental health journey

Published Wed, Feb 28, 2024 · 5:29 pm
When Covid lockdowns and the resulting isolation led to an increase in depression and other mental disorders, several psychologists wrote books (like this one) on how to navigate one’s mental health journey without expert help.
PHOTO: AMAZON

Health

WHAT if you could heal yourself? Perhaps not physically, but mentally? Without the arduous process of consulting a professional life coach or psychologist?

During the pandemic, when lockdowns and the accompanying isolation led to an increase in depression and other mental disorders, several psychologists wrote books on how to navigate one’s mental health journey without expert help. The result was a spate of self-help publications, including Owen O’Kane’s How To Be Your Own Therapist, Stephen Joseph’s Think Like A Therapist and Julie Smith’s Why Has Nobody Told Me This Before?

Opinion suggests that such guidebooks can go a long way in achieving mental wellness, and in Friday’s issue of BTLifestyle, we take a look at what these books offer.

In Design, meet Singaporean Gabriel Tan, who last year became the youngest designer for luxury furniture brand, B&B Italia. This year, he added another top brand, Herman Miller, to the list. He tells us how he found his way into furniture design and why he uprooted his entire family (in-laws included) to Portugal to pursue his career and a balanced lifestyle.

Elsewhere in Design, we visit the home of Lo & Behold’s COO Rifeng Gao – a cosy walk-up apartment in Wessex Estate, a colonial-era neighbourhood – to see how he’s retained the old-fashioned charm with meticulously chosen furnishings.

And in Dining, star chef Massimo Bottura makes his Singapore debut at Torno Subito, a colourful and lively new Italian restaurant in Dempsey. Does it live up to his hype? Read about this and more in Friday’s issue of BT.

SEE ALSO

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Design

Dining

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Lifestyle

An Italian feast for BT readers

Mastering the art of time

The Los Angeles gallery that found a market in great experimentalists

New York’s School of American Ballet toasts 90th anniversary

Singapore teen golfer Chen Xing Tong rubs shoulders with world’s best at Sentosa

Marriott offers Taylor Swift concert trips for 500,000 points

Breaking News

Most Popular

Purchase this article