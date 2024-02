Find out more about subscription packages here .

IF LOTTE Duty Free (LDF) Singapore managing director Jeff Soongyu Jeong could have his way, taste-making consumers travelling through Changi Airport would be such fans of Suntory, Hennessy, Penfolds and Pernod Ricard, they’d turn into advocates of those alcohol brands.

To help them get there, the Korean travel retailer last month reopened its Terminal 3 central duplex store after a US$19 million revamp.

...