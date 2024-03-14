This apartment in the east has been drastically reconfigured with areas opened up. Given sufficient storage space, the clutter is gone.

"Space reconfiguration: From cluttered to tidy, with plenty of storage thrown in"

WHEN the Ngs moved into their Tanah Merah condominium unit about 10 years ago, the plan was to just stay there temporarily. There was hardly any work done to the home as it was a fairly new apartment that they were renting.

“We had a baby and needed a bigger place,” explains Mrs Ng. “Over time, we realised we’re quite comfortable staying there and decided to make it our permanent home.”

Upon buying over the unit, the couple, both in the financial services industry, embarked on a long overdue, massive makeover of the 1,500 square foot apartment. The Ngs now have a daughter, 13 and a son, 10.

Their priority?

Increase storage space and create a minimalist, Japanese-style aesthetic.

