 Novel ways of self care, Wellness - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Wellness
BT_20210205_SCWELLNESS5QS86_4435309.jpg
Cacao has a rich history in ancient Mesoamerican civilisations. The active ingredients in cacao help to relax the mind.
PHOTO: THE INSIDE JOB
BT_20210205_SCWELLNESS5QS86_4435309.jpg
Ms Chong (left) and Mr Foong. He says the Suples Bulgarian Bag is more comfortable to use than other traditional weighted tools and helps to ease back strains and related problems commonly caused when weight-lifting in a gym or using a barbell.
PHOTO: THE GENTLE ART
BT_20210205_SCWELLNESS5QS86_4435309.jpg
Face yoga is a series of targeted facial poses that help activate underworked, and release tension from overworked facial muscles.
PHOTO: GLOW ON
WELLNESS

Novel ways of self care

Check out these unconventional approaches to wellness, beauty and fitness.
05/02/2021 - 05:50
by
taysc@sph.com.sg@TaySuanChiangBT

WELLNESS and fitness practitioners are going beyond run-of-the-mill exercise and de-stress routines to offer more creative ways to feel and look better. Here are three new options to consider.

Cacao Ceremony

The perfect way to destress for chocolate lovers would be

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for