AI bubble enters heady phase of jubilation with improbable Nvidia rally

THERE is nothing quite as fun as a financial bubble in its early stages, and the bubble in artificial-intelligence (AI) stocks today is one of the largest ever seen.

At this stage in the game, those with a financial interest in the bubble feel the joy of getting rich quick, while those who have abstained feel a kind of pre-emptive schadenfreude.

Investors lucky enough to have bought into high-end chipmaker Nvidia at any stage in the last two years are likely to be feeling like they have struck first prize in the lottery.

Nvidia’s fourth-quarter earnings, released last week, dwarfed Wall Street’s lofty expectations, with revenue more than tripling from a year earlier to US$22 billion. It’s...