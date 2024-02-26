NEWS ANALYSIS ·
AI bubble enters heady phase of jubilation with improbable Nvidia rally

Generative AI will prove to be the dominant growth theme of the decade, say analysts

Rob Curran

Published Mon, Feb 26, 2024 · 1:34 pm
Analysts say Nvidia’s latest earnings report demonstrates the current strength of AI infrastructure spending.
PHOTO: AFP

Nvidia

THERE is nothing quite as fun as a financial bubble in its early stages, and the bubble in artificial-intelligence (AI) stocks today is one of the largest ever seen.

At this stage in the game, those with a financial interest in the bubble feel the joy of getting rich quick, while those who have abstained feel a kind of pre-emptive schadenfreude.

Investors lucky enough to have bought into high-end chipmaker Nvidia at any stage in the last two years are likely to be feeling like they have struck first prize in the lottery.

Nvidia’s fourth-quarter earnings, released last week, dwarfed Wall Street’s lofty expectations, with revenue more than tripling from a year earlier to US$22 billion. It’s...

