Budget 2024 should keep cost-of-living handouts targeted to avoid fuelling inflation

Published Thu, Feb 15, 2024 · 5:00 am
Broad-based handouts run the risk of demand-pull inflation, where consumer demand outpaces the supply of goods and services.
MANY Singaporeans may be watching the Budget Statement this Friday (Feb 16) for news of fresh financial support for households. Indiscriminate handouts, however, could hurt rather than help the country’s efforts to fight inflation.

Singapore’s inflation has been easing but is expected to stay elevated, with core inflation projected to average 2.5 to 3.5 per cent this year. Against this backdrop, the government has said that it is studying ways to provide more cost-of-living help. This January,...

