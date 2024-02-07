Crucial for investors to price in climate risks

Investors who don't factor in climate risks may be caught off-guard by the long-term underperformance of their portfolios.

THE science is unmistakable: climate change is happening and will bring new risks. Awareness is growing in the financial sector on the importance of identifying and preparing for climate risks. These include not just more extreme weather and natural disasters, but also regulatory and social pressures. Yet, not all investors are prioritising climate risks and this gap needs to be bridged.

A recent report by Australian activist group Market Forces showed mixed views towards climate risks among investment...