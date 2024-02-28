Europe and the world need Ukraine to prevail

The Russia-Ukraine war has affected food security and energy prices, and it has been accompanied by massive disinformation and political destabilisation campaigns.

[KYIV] FEB 24, 2022, when Russia marched hundreds of thousands of troops into Ukraine, marked the beginning of a major geopolitical earthquake. For two years, Europe has been living with the grim reality of the continent’s largest war of aggression since World War II, and with widespread horrifying atrocities.

What Russia is doing is a classic example of 19th-century-style imperial and colonial aggression. Ukraine is enduring what many other countries have cruelly suffered in the past. For Russia, this war has never been about Ukraine’s neutrality, Nato enlargement, protecting Russian-speakers, or any other fabricated pretexts.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly claimed that Ukraine...