Subscribers

Europe and the world need Ukraine to prevail

Failing to support Ukraine now would invite a return to the dark past of military aggression, imperialism and colonialism – and not just in Europe

Published Wed, Feb 28, 2024 · 5:00 am
The Russia-Ukraine war has affected food security and energy prices, and it has been accompanied by massive disinformation and political destabilisation campaigns.
PHOTO: AFP

Russia-Ukraine War

[KYIV] FEB 24, 2022, when Russia marched hundreds of thousands of troops into Ukraine, marked the beginning of a major geopolitical earthquake. For two years, Europe has been living with the grim reality of the continent’s largest war of aggression since World War II, and with widespread horrifying atrocities.

What Russia is doing is a classic example of 19th-century-style imperial and colonial aggression. Ukraine is enduring what many other countries have cruelly suffered in the past. For Russia, this war has never been about Ukraine’s neutrality, Nato enlargement, protecting Russian-speakers, or any other fabricated pretexts.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly claimed that Ukraine...

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

European Union

The Bottom Line

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Opinion & Features

Could AI really boost labour productivity?

The EU gives carbon traders what they want – more rules

Who’s a ‘qualified director’?

Blood in the water for US office Reits could attract highly speculative investors

Indonesia’s elections: Continuity and potential surprises

Changes to SGX restructuring framework are an upgrade – for judicial managers

Breaking News

Most Popular