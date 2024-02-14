Global order faces systemic breakdown two years after Ukraine invasion

Institutions such as the United Nations have generally acted as a restraining force against major conflict, especially with five of the key powers all on the Security Council.

FEBRUARY 2024 is a landmark moment in the Ukraine war, marking two years since Russia’s invasion. While the outcome of that conflict remains uncertain, what is far surer is that the global order is under growing stress, including in the Asia-Pacific, with economic as well as political impacts.

These issues will be key focal points at the Munich Security Conference (MSC) from Feb 16 to 18. This will be the 60th anniversary of the MSC, which has become the world’s leading defence and international relations forum.

The conference will look at the growing concern that the world may be moving significantly closer to a major tipping point of a wider international war. For instance, with the Ukraine...