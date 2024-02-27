Subscribers

Growing gloom about war among Europeans

Andrew Hammond

Published Tue, Feb 27, 2024
Residents of Kostyantynivka in Ukraine wait in line for materials to repair their broken windows after a Russian missile attack. Just 10 per cent of Europeans still believe that Kyiv can “win” against Moscow, according to a recent key report.
PHOTO: AFP

Russia-Ukraine War

TWO years on from Russia’s invasion in February 2022, European public opinion has generally been solidly behind Ukraine, including the more than a dozen economic sanction packages against Moscow. However, a recent key report found only 10 per cent of Europeans still believe that Kyiv can “win” against Moscow.

The new research, published last week by the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR), makes the astute observation that Russian President Vladimir Putin hopes that war fatigue in Europe and the wider West will clear the way for his victory in Ukraine.

The study draws on the results of a poll commissioned in January 2024 in 12 European countries: Austria, France, Germany, Greece,...

European Union

