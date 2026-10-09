The Business Times
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How China and the EU can reach a middle course on trade

A successful negotiation will show the US that there is a path beyond protectionism

Summarise
    • A workable EU-China bargain would exchange adjustment for openness.
    • A workable EU-China bargain would exchange adjustment for openness. IMAGE: REUTERS

    Hao Nan

    Published Fri, Oct 9, 2026 · 07:00 AM

    CHINA and Europe are entering a consequential window for their trade relationship.

    The European Commission’s (EC) trade commissioner Maros Sefcovic will be in China on Thursday (Oct 8) and Friday to negotiate a deal to rein in Beijing’s trade surplus with the bloc.

    A week earlier, on Oct 1, Denis Redonnet, the EC’s chief trade enforcement officer, warned the European parliament about sustained growth in Chinese imports across machinery, chemicals, metals and textiles.

    China-Europe relationsEuropeChinaGlobal tradeTradeEU-China trade

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